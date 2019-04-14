Getty Image

Billie Eilish’s headlining set had a rocky start when technical issues caused the show to be pushed back significantly. (40 minutes to be exact, overlapping with Tame Impala’s set.) The 17-year-old musician attempted to remedy the situation by bringing out rapper Vince Staples to perform his feature in the hit song “&burn.” But to the crowd’s dismay, a faulty mic caused no sound to be heard from the rapper.

After the set, Vince Staples jokingly tweeted that he’s “actually mute.”

Im actually mute so there’s that. Cillie Eilish Coachella !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 14, 2019

Although the crowd was clearly disappointed, fans were quick to see the humor in the unfortunate situation.

vince staples said “ “ today during coachella . pic.twitter.com/aG5KCev7Q7 — notdarealbillie (@notdarealbillie) April 14, 2019

Billie Eilish on the Coachella live feed: VINCE STAPLES EVERYBODY !!!! Vince Staples: pic.twitter.com/zkJRbvy5Bz — Yellin into the Void (@catladypolitics) April 14, 2019

no one: Vince Staples: also nothing

#coachella — sarah (@sarahkovacs__) April 14, 2019

Vince Staple’s mute mic wasn’t the only faux pas of the night. At one point, Eilish forgot the lyrics to her own song, “all the good girls go to hell.” The singer played off the situation smoothly by humming along then asking the crowd, “What the f*ck are the words, though?”

.@BillieEilish hilariously forgets the lyrics to her song, “all the good girls go to hell” during her performance at #Coachella. 🌵🔥 pic.twitter.com/RbrusCzcz9 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) April 14, 2019

Despite the technical difficulties, Eilish was able to captivate her audience. She took the stage with a burst of energy as while playing “bad guy” and “my strange addiction.” The singer then changed the tone with quieter numbers “you should see me in a crown” and “idontwannabeyouanymore,” though she still asked the crowd to open up a mosh pit during them.