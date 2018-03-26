Vince Staples Is Trying To Make Electric Cars The New Bugatti

#Vince Staples
Hip-Hop Editor
03.26.18

Getty Image

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples has become quite well known for his humorous takes on Twitter, but his latest one just may have a positive impact on not just his followers’ mood but also the environment of the planet we all live on.

Apparently, he had some sort of an epiphany regarding the next wave of trendy cars for his fellow rappers to stunt in, saying, “Emissions are out we saving the planet all 2018 so mandate it.” He then went on to make a bold prediction on the next luxury auto choice du jour: “Chevy Volt the new Bugatti mandate it.”

Of course, Vince just wouldn’t be Vince without some sort of follow-up tweet. In this case, it came around an hour after the initial tweet. While promoting a special appearance for Nike’s Air Max Day celebrations, he noticed that he’d left a typo in the announcement tweet and was quick to offer a mea culpa for typo’s cause. Not only does he want us to switch to less fossil fuel dependent vehicles, he wants us to be safer about operating them as well.

“Notice the typo because it is a result of texting and driving,” he admitted. “Let’s not text and drive all year we cutting that out like emissions.” Leave it to the wittily sardonic Staples to both offer up nuggets of wisdom and cut himself down with the same tweet. I think we can all understand the temptation to get off that pithy commentary on the latest news items of the day, but from now on, maybe we’ll follow the example Vince wants to set and keep our phones in our pockets while we drive our electric cars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Staples
TAGSchevy voltELECTRIC CARSTEXTING AND DRIVINGVince Staples

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP