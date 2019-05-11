Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vince Staples is one of the most talented rappers out there right now. His 2018 album, FM!, was named one of the best rap albums of the year by our very own Aaron Williams. Producer Kenny Beats worked on the majority of FM! with Staples, and the pair have reunited for another new track.

It’s not a single, but it might be even better. Staples guested on Beats’ video series The Cave. On every episode of The Cave, Beats and guests collaborate on a 10-minute freestyle. The results are always pretty neat, but when you get Beats and Staples together again, the ensuing track is especially legendary.

At the beginning of the video, Staples tells Beats that he wants “something toxic — I want some 808s, no heartbreak at all.” After some teasing and trolling from Staples, Beats gives him exactly that — a dark, percussive beat that invites some playful off-the-cuff verses from Staples. If you think he’s dunking on Beats before the freestyle, wait until you hear the actual track — he raps “Kenny Beats is the police / He’s my one white homie.” It’s all in good fun, though, and both seem to be having a great time cracking jokes in the studio again.

Watch Vince Staples’ episode of The Cave above.