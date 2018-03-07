Vince Staples Asks His Haters To Contribute To A $2 Million GoFundMe Page So He Can ‘Shut The F-ck Up Forever’

#Vince Staples
03.07.18 3 days ago

After responding to some complaints about his intense live show, Vince Staples has officially taken the next step to making things right with people who don’t appreciate his live performance. Staples has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “#GTFOMD,” which encourages those who filed complaints to donate $2 million to allow Staples to “move to Palmdale, buy a Honda, a year supply of soups for the homies locked down, buy a puppy.”

A video at the top of the page shows Staples in the setting of a public service announcement, first and foremost apologizing to those fans who came to the excellent Flower Boy tour expecting something else.

“We’ve got a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy on stage, production choice; I think one person said ‘it sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats.’ We would like to apologize for that,” he says, before offering an alternative.

“On GoFundMe.com you can decide to donate to the cause of two million dollars, which will allow me to shut the f-ck up forever and you will never hear from me again,” he says. “No songs, no interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what the f-ck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my d-ck, or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours.”

Check out the video above, find a full transcript of the clip below, and donate to the important cause here. Every penny counts.

TOPICS#Vince Staples
TAGSBig Fish TheoryVince Staples

