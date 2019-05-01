Getty Image

As April comes to an end, many artists are gearing up for the college spring concert circuit. The shows are often unlike many of the others on an artist’s tour, filled with the chaotic energy of overworked students attempting to party out a semester’s worth of stress. These shows are often where the unexpected can happen. This was rather tragically the case on in the lead-up to a Wacka Flocka Flame show at UNC Charlotte in North Carolina.

According to reports by The New York Times, the shooting was carried out on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two people dead and four others wounded. Upon hearing the news, Wacka Flocka Flame cancelled the show he was supposed to perform later that night. The rapper promptly posted to Instagram to update his fans about the situation.

Rapper @WakaFlocka was supposed to perform this evening at @unccharlotte but following today’s active shooter situation he posted this cancellation message to Instagram. Two people have died, others injured. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/PCXDBvHKmV — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 1, 2019

“I pray all my fans are safe and ok! [Not] sure what’s going on, I just landed in Charlotte to terry news!” he wrote in his Instagram story. “I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue. Please to all my supporters and followers be safe,” he continued.

I’m safe y’all — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) April 30, 2019

According to The New York Times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have taken one person was into custody and they do not believe there were other gunmen involved.