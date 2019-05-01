Waka Flocka Flame Cancelled A Performance At UNC Charlotte Following A Campus Shooting

As April comes to an end, many artists are gearing up for the college spring concert circuit. The shows are often unlike many of the others on an artist’s tour, filled with the chaotic energy of overworked students attempting to party out a semester’s worth of stress. These shows are often where the unexpected can happen. This was rather tragically the case on in the lead-up to a Wacka Flocka Flame show at UNC Charlotte in North Carolina.

According to reports by The New York Times, the shooting was carried out on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two people dead and four others wounded. Upon hearing the news, Wacka Flocka Flame cancelled the show he was supposed to perform later that night. The rapper promptly posted to Instagram to update his fans about the situation.

“I pray all my fans are safe and ok! [Not] sure what’s going on, I just landed in Charlotte to terry news!” he wrote in his Instagram story. “I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue. Please to all my supporters and followers be safe,” he continued.

According to The New York Times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have taken one person was into custody and they do not believe there were other gunmen involved.

