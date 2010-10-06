Waka Flocka Explains His Thoughts On Voting,Education, BET Exec Beef & New Chain

Flockaveli Is On Sale Now
Waka Flocka hit up Sirius Radio’s, “Hip Hop Nation,” with DJ Envy to speak on various issues. Waka Flocka gives his thoughts on voting and education and explains the twitter incident he had with BET’s Stephen Hill. Waka Flocka speaks on his current relationship with Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj and his new camera chain. Waka Flocka is also asked would he avoid anything in Tupac’s life in order for his to last long.
i understand the pt he’s try’n 2 mk… Bt he fails to realize that grade skool prepares you for other levels of education, which is where you learn to be a CEO/Boss… If you stop @ grade skool, or worse yet, don’t even finish it, then YES- you will work 15 yrs. and possibly nt hv shit! The otha thng is skool (no matta wht level) is nt there 2 motivate ppl 2 wnt 2 wnt more- YOU hv 2 brng tht quality 2 the table.
SHAWT SHAWT SHAWT SHAWT SHAWT BUS SHORTY!!!!!!!!!!!
He IS the epitome and poster-child for retards. smh
And he actually has fans??????????????????
Wow
Oh…and please, please, please….leave topics like this to people who actually have concern for them.
You Wacka?
You just stick to talking about no hands and flashing your ridiculous chain. Thats easy for you.
God I wish this N***a sell a thousand copies and just to get the fuck home. He is what’s wrong with hip hop. He’s the worst shit ever to listen to(beside Plies & her gf Gucci Mane). I’m not a hater usually, but this has to end. Im sick of these one single so called “street artist”. Can’t you see/hear the guy is just WACK? I mean who likes his shit?
If you a wacka fan–> shoot yourself in the foot. word.
Wow he actually sounds intelligent here. Its amazing how the meda can sometimes paint such an inadequate picture.
Co-sign all of the above.
This guy is something else, SMH.
J.
Y DO THEY CONTINUE TO ASK WAKA ABOUT EDUCATION … OF ALL RAPPERS Y HIM THO??
HES NOT A COMPLETE IDIOT … HE JUS DOESNT KNOW HOW TO EXPRESS HIM SELF IN PROPER ENGLISH.
HE PROLLY BARELY WENT TO SCHOOL…. ” I WANT TO GO BACK TO COLLEGE FOR GEOMETRY” LMAOOOOO
He special.
He is the most ignorant person I have ever seen in my life.
“Waka Flocka Explains His Thoughts On Voting,Education” wait wait wait, stop right here. WHAAAAT? LMFAO. Does this guy even has any experiences in education? I have doubts that he even went to elementary school and if he did he probably got left back so many times that school kicked him out from 2nd grade.
I can’t stand when ignorant dumb rappers start talking about politics and education. They just make them look even more stupid. Stick to making dumbed down music for your fans
mane quit hatin he gettin money he doesnt hav 2 edukated
like him or love him, dude makes music. not the music that i would listen too, but he makes the stuff that sell. Mainstream is where it is now-a-days. think about it, ringtones, videos, on the radio. all mainstream. its should be its on genre if you ask me. shouldnt fall under hip-hop or rap. and yeah he doesnt seem educated, but we shouldnt be the ones to judge….Waka is doing better than most of us right now…how ever you make the money (legally or illegaly) you still making it to put food on the table. and he choose to go get paid by rap(main stream music)
“A roooooo roooooo rooooooo flocka pau pau pau pau flocka flocka”
thats what this nigga sounds like on a regular base.
@IDRC
Wacka Flocka Flame is not a mainstream artist, a mainstream artist is able to cross genres and appeal to the MASSES. Wacka doesn’t do that. He’s just trash and he has no REAL fanbase at all.
why even put down south rappers on this site. you uppity northerners just gone hate.
why everytime there is a personal issue between two entertainers…the world must know? i don’t care…i just want to hear good music..the voting thing was a long time ago why keep bring it up? did he see “bite me”??? there are no waka and gucci beef and nicki minaj is irrelevant to waka’s music and or career
these guys ask the man questions like feds…yall need 2 relax with all that
Flocka talkn real sh*t, So many people out here millionaires wit no education, life aint always bout education. Education might , might make u a mill , but hustln hard will do the same thing so U pick
HATERS
lol @ all dese niggas mad @ flocka. if u ask a real nigga a question u gon get a real responce. if u wana hear some ol bullshyt dat just sound like a good answer go ask one of dem other suckas
Lol…. How are northeners uppity? Lol cause we dont all live in the backwoods with our aunties, mothers, sisters, brothers, cousins, in the same house, you quit that shit…. and to IDRC or whatever you tried to spell, what does education have to do with it?, your answer is obviously the ignorant fuck answer…. education gets you oppertunity in life, with education you have the chance to make a difference in a world thats going down the toilet, and your ignorant ass is helping it get there faster with a dumb fuckin comment like, fuck it he’s gettin money, thats not the point…. read a book
This Asshole is A Str8 Dumbass..What the Fuck Does he know about Education? Fuck Him, He’s The Perfect Example of What To Not Grow Up N Be..farthest thing from a role model…WAKA YOU ARE A DUMB PIECE OF GUTTER SHIT! DONT TALK ON SHIT YOU DONT KNOW ABOUT! VOTING, EDUCATION, LYRICS etc..Just Shut The Fuck Up You Shit Lock Havin Bitch
Fuck Waka and all the ignorant niggas who buy his, gucci mane, soulja boy and any other “I sell drugs to other black people and call my self real” shit. What if one of his family members get hooked on drugs and their drug dealer is a Waka flocks fan. Fuck him, ignorant fuck.
Rappers and their gangsta life style is the work of elite white men in suits (media).
To the majority of the people on here who actually like this n*cca, I feel sorry for you. Too bad that you fail to see that this n*ucca is enabling the same ole BS that is ruining our communuties. He glorifies ignorance, greed, money, a fast-lifestyle, etc. There is NOTHING positive about a f*cking wacka flocka….or however you spell this dudes name.
Why do you think all the music sounds alike???????????
But you know….there is no need to even TRY to enlighten dumb people because they (or you all) will “do what thou wilt”. SMH I feel sorry for you. You’re brainwashed and dont even know it.
Big-ups to the smart people on here who can see through the BS. I bet you somewhere there are some Jews sitting at the roundtable sipping Glenfiddich and smoking cigars laughing at you dumb n*ggas. They making real money off you stupid f*cks and giving these weak a** n*ccas just enough so they can buy chains and cars and pop bottles.
Damn…our people are LOST SOULS!!!!!!!!!
Oh….and him “speaking on education” was just something that his higher-ups..aka…those that produce his image…tell him to say.
Why?
So he can reel in simpletons like you into thinking that he really cares about anything other than money and ignorant sh*t.
Let’s see if this n*cca actually does what he says in the future.
How much you wanna bet he doesnt???
shout out ta flocka he got all yall mad as hell…ppl cant stand to see somebody else get to the money
Let us be truthful: home burglaries as well as house fires aren’t something that comes about only to other folks. It may happen to us as well. In fact, every single day, in several parts of the world several kinds of devastations and also deaths arise due to unpredicted tragedies. No one is safe from these kinds of situations; yet there are methods for one to fight against them. To guard yourself and your family members coming from such disasters, you should spend on the best Alarm Systems. Although commercial alarm systems can cost some huge cash, it’s a little price to pay in order to have constant defense for both you and your household.
Wireless Alarm Systems