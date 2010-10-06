Waka Flocka Explains His Thoughts On Voting,Education, BET Exec Beef & New Chain

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Waka Flocka hit up Sirius Radio’s, “Hip Hop Nation,” with DJ Envy to speak on various issues. Waka Flocka gives his thoughts on voting and education and explains the twitter incident he had with BET’s Stephen Hill. Waka Flocka speaks on his current relationship with Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj and his new camera chain. Waka Flocka is also asked would he avoid anything in Tupac’s life in order for his to last long.