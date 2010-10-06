Waka Flocka Explains His Thoughts On Voting,Education, BET Exec Beef & New Chain

10.06.10 7 years ago 28 Comments



Flockaveli Is On Sale Now

Waka Flocka hit up Sirius Radio’s, “Hip Hop Nation,” with DJ Envy to speak on various issues. Waka Flocka gives his thoughts on voting and education and explains the twitter incident he had with BET’s Stephen Hill. Waka Flocka speaks on his current relationship with Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj and his new camera chain. Waka Flocka is also asked would he avoid anything in Tupac’s life in order for his to last long.

Around The Web

TAGSRealTalk Exclusives

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP