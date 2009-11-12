Waka Flocka Flame ft. Cap – O Let’s Do It

FLOCKKKKA!!!!!!
Waka Flocka Flame > Gucci Mane
This nigga needa name change ASAP.
Waka Waka,reminds me of Fozzy Bear from Muppets.
This post makes me miss Soulja Boy and Pill,but not Gucci.
Aight im dun.
dis shit really sux !
bleve it or not
this joint is big in the south
this is why soulja boy is growin his hair so he can particpate inthe head shakin mockery
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
YeeaaaaaaaaaaaH O LETS DO IT AY! So Icy taking ova fuk C.T.E
this is all ova the south, i fuks with this song, cte still bring betta quality bag music
YEEAAAAA!! DIS SHIT GO HARD..DIS DAT REAL A SHIT…DEY IN DA STATION AND SHIT..TELL DEM FUCK NIGGAS DEY DNT KNO NUN BOUT IT….WAKA!!
PURE TRASH!!! (and I live in ATL!!) We need an Andre 3000 sighting ASAP!!
We been playin this song in Atlanta forever but CRUNK MUSIC IS BACK. Play this song and every nigga jumps up and gets live as fuck. PUNCH YO HANDS WIT YO FIST!
Flocka nigga dis shit big up here were I’m at n I’m n cleveland. Niggas fucks wit waka n da bricksquad niggas. He been dropn shit n he a up n comin nigga so big up 2waka we fucks wit u up here 2 nigga
How much did they pay yall to put this shit up?
SOULJAH BOY VERSION 0.1
I can’t front I like this song…Waka Flocka Flame!!!!!!!
Lol another lame nigga representing south
DIS SHIT HARD AS FUCK!!!! I JUS STARTED LISTENIN TO THIS NIGGA LAST WEEK, AND I BE JAMIN
Another lame from the south. Its funny how when the hip-hop scene shifted to the south the quality of music just fell. If you take out T.I, Luda, Outkast, and the other real MCs from the south what are you left with?
Mann I’m not tryna knock nobody but I’m really not feelin this! Dude sound real butt!
