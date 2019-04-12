Getty Image

It looks like Waka Flocka Flame found himself in a potentially life-threatening situation recently: It’s being reported that while in the ZAC Recording studio in Atlanta on April 4, three gunmen shot at Waka Flocka Flame and about a dozen other people. Flame was apparently uninjured, but one person appears to have been shot.

Michael Seiden of WSB-TV Atlanta wrote in a series of tweets about the news that has now been made public:

“Atlanta rapper [Waka Flocka Flame] forced to dodge barrage of bullets after gunmen opened fire on recording studio, per law enforcement sources. [Flame], whose real name is Jaquan Malphurs, was among nearly a dozen people at the recording studio when the bullets started flying; witnesses told police that three gunmen fired shots into the studio, police confirmed. When officers arrived at the NW Atlanta recording studio, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm, police said. [Flame] wasn’t injured. Search continues for gunmen. This all happened earlier this month (April 4) at Zac Recording on 669 Antone St. We stopped by the studio, but an unidentified man told us ‘no comment’ through an intercom. It’s unclear if the Atlanta rapper was the intended target.”

