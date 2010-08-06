Waka Flocka Speaks On His Upcoming Album & Not Talking To Gucci Mane Anymore

Your debut album has a pretty interesting title…
Waka Flocka: Yea, Flockaveli is the name of my album. I was definitely inspired by Pac a while lot growing up, so people are definitely going to get to know me on a personal level. It’s really just my introduction to the world. I can’t tell my story whole story until I got people’s ears.
Do you know why Gucci and Nicki decided to part ways with your mom?
Waka Flocka: I can say when you start getting hot, there are a lot of people that get in your ear. I call that the devil. It’ll turn you against the people that helped you. They must have just felt like they needed a change. Maybe they felt like other people can take their career somewhere else. I don’t know. Just like LeBron going to the Heat. I ain’t mad, though, or got problems with anybody. Moms is good; her bills are paid.
Has the split affected your relationship with Gucci?
Waka Flocka: Yeah, all the way… All the way. I ain’t got beef or anything but it has changed.
So what’s your relationship like now?
Waka Flocka:There is none. We don’t talk anymore.
Full Interview: Vibe
Inspired by Pac? How the hell did he come up with shitty ass music then?
him not talkin to gucci is kind of suprising to me
wake is right when niggaz gets hot they forgot who helped them get where they are
Gucci aint his muthafuckin nigga anymore? lol
@Houston – I was going to say the same shit. He’s the antithesis of 2pac. 2pac would slap him for being so shitty.
Imagine Wack as Fuck Flames and Gucci beefing. Worse indecipherable beef ever.
@W.J. Rice
“Worse indecipherable beef ever” lmfao
On some serious tho, I would really like to see these 2 resolve their issues.
woah woah woah lol…Gucci and Flocka aint cool no more ? they was niggas since the “So Icy” going back to 2004 now.
wow. Money is a muthafucka I tell you.
also you can’t blame Nikki for leaving that situation.
YO REAL TALK NY REALLY?? WHO GIVES A FLYING F$@% ABOUT HIS ALBUM!!!!!!! PAC ME ASS, KEEP IT REAL NIGGA SOULJA BOY INSPIRED YOU
this is the same thing that happened to cam and jim jones, niggaz been friends for to long to let somethin like that end it.
AHAHAHAHA they sounds like little kids that’s it im not talking to you anymore LOOOLZ
who gives a fuck neither one of them cant even spit ill 8 bars just basic baffonary music for club and i aint with that so i dont give a flying fuck about this BS
ProSeed feat Sela Saddam & 2pac-Do Or Die
[www.youtube.com]
dammm wtff flocka and gucci i never expected
wacka & gucci are wack
FLOCKAVELI WHAT THAT NIGGA THAT SHOT YOU SHOULD HAVE KILLED YOU. BETTER YET KILL YOURSELF YOU LAME FUCK.
Yall are haters.!. Wacka’s beats are fucking banging and he’s getting paid just like gucci mane.. Wacka is cute, gucci mane is ugly. Wacka can barely rap to save his life gucci mane can. CASE CLOSED!
Wacka is wack Gucci is wack.
@Real. “Wacka is cute, gucci mane is ugly” if your not a female you better have a good reason to explain that
Disrespectful… shit Flockaveli?? naw sorrybruh. but damn tho money fucks up everything Flocka and Gucci aint cool nomore??
they both are wack ..
nobody cares about u and boyfriend spiting up…
Wow this nigga ain’t kool???? Fuck it thou who gives a shit about them niggas
Omg! I ain’t neva seen so many haters in mii life!….damn wacka u got the shit jumping….erbdy on here prolly broke ass fuck. Quit hating and go do sumtin witch self its money to be made….u ain’t gettn paid to hate trust me!!! Wacka the shit…
i normally dont care about these things and honestly still dont, but just to drop a little science, boys will share a bowl of soggy cereal when broke, add a spoonfull of sugar and couple stacks of bread and the devil will appear out of nowhere and friends turn to enemies… trust me, lived it.
(sugar being females; bread well you know) much love to the next generation of hip hop protect my art the fans not just the arist determine where it goes. now i’m off to claim my life back!