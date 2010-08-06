Waka Flocka Speaks On His Upcoming Album & Not Talking To Gucci Mane Anymore

Your debut album has a pretty interesting title…

Waka Flocka: Yea, Flockaveli is the name of my album. I was definitely inspired by Pac a while lot growing up, so people are definitely going to get to know me on a personal level. It’s really just my introduction to the world. I can’t tell my story whole story until I got people’s ears.

Do you know why Gucci and Nicki decided to part ways with your mom?

Waka Flocka: I can say when you start getting hot, there are a lot of people that get in your ear. I call that the devil. It’ll turn you against the people that helped you. They must have just felt like they needed a change. Maybe they felt like other people can take their career somewhere else. I don’t know. Just like LeBron going to the Heat. I ain’t mad, though, or got problems with anybody. Moms is good; her bills are paid.

Has the split affected your relationship with Gucci?

Waka Flocka: Yeah, all the way… All the way. I ain’t got beef or anything but it has changed.

So what’s your relationship like now?

Waka Flocka:There is none. We don’t talk anymore.

Full Interview: Vibe