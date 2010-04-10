Wale – Break Up Song
loaded lux- ridin down my block check that jawnt out its hip fire my niggas
he sound real commercial but wale iz a real nice ass rapper..HE NEED A BUZZ HE DESIRVES TO BLOW THIS SUMMER..
*another underated one*
his flow is awful Its J Cole>Drake>B.O.B………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..Wale
wale flopped really really bad
I never, ever post on this website, because i like readin what yall have 2 say about certain things even when sum things jus make me smh….
But for the two niggas who said his flow is awful and flopped. You have lost your rabbit ass mind. How the fuck did wale flop on this song? lol Do you even know what this song is about? Of course not, because IF you did, you wouldn’t be saying that shit.. I wonder how he flopped if so many people on twitter tonight was talking about how real this joint is, and how this shit hit them deep.
I don’t even understand how you’re saying his flow is garbage. How is his flow garbage? You know what? I don’t even expect a sensible argument from all of this so fuck it..
This song is amazing and has radio single all labeled all over it. DMV to the NYC!!
i use to like him, but now i dont, he aint changed…… i jus dont like that type of rap no mo… and in sales he flopped…. but alot of ppl are recently..
it not that bad
Radio potential?! What radio stations are you talkin bout?, he’s iite man thats it. Go listen to Beautiful Bliss, clearly J Cole is on another level. No hate here tho, he cool, but there is a clear diff between him and the other young rappers makin moves, sry.
shits poppin regardless of what these other lames are sayin. wale has some ill wordplay in all of his songs and hes always talking some real life shit. music to relate to…
I feel Wale he is what Hip Hop is not Rap cause they just not the same He gonna blow
