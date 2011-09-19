Wale ft. Rick Ross & Kevin Cossom – Best Night Ever
Wale’s, “Ambition,” is on the way.
TAKE OFF OFFICER WILLIAM AND ITS A HIT, I MIGHT HAVE TO EDIT HIS PART OUT.
produced by cash hits aka cashous clay
This is real smooth! I’m feeling the Frankie and Maze sample.
So much hate for the Boss, even Ice T My god go let Coco sit on your face some more, let it go dude.
Shit is smooth as shit.
cashous clay prolly didn’t get the sample cleared… soundclick producer lol
