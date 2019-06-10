Getty Image

DMV area rapper Wale has been laying relatively low since the release of his fifth album, Shine, in 2017. While he spent 2018 dropping off a string of four-song EPs It’s Complicated, Self Promotion, and Free Lunch and maintaining his Twitter presence, he also made it a point to remind followers that he was technically unsigned for a sizable portion of the year after leaving Atlantic Records in February. However, in May, he revealed that he’d made the lateral move to Warner Bros. Records (recently rebranded as simply Warner Records) and now, it looks like he’s ready to release his first album under his new deal, beginning with a signature, romantic single, “Gemini (2 Sides).”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over a simple, midtempo, R&B-flavored beat, Wale jokes that “I’m a Virgo with trust issues” and makes reference to Mercury retrograde, one of Twitter’s favorite jokes when it comes to the zodiac. Given some of his biggest singles have been the ones praising women (see: “Bad” and “Lotus Flower Bomb”), it’s only right that he starts off the next phase of his career on his best foot. “Gemini (2 Sides)” does just that, finding a new angle in the comparison of astrological signs. He also spent the week tweeting out photos of famous Geminis, including Angelina Jolie, Azealia Banks, Iggy Azalea, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Logan Browning of Netflix’s Dear White People, proving that almost no one is better at using social media to promote a new single. As yet, his new album doesn’t have a release date, but given his increase in activity, it’s likely only a matter of time before it drops.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.