Blocboy JB is back with another festive video for “Mamacita,” a track from his recently released Simi mixtape. The Memphis rapper’s breakout mixtape is most known for his “Look Alive” smash with Drake and “Rover 2.0” with 21 Savage, but tracks like “Mamacita” show that he’s making a bid to be known as an artist in his own right. The minimalist solo banger, produced by OG Parker, is dominated by slapping synths and hi-hats, which is a perfect soundscape to pull off the young rhymer’s trademark “shoot dance.” Odell Beckham and Lil Uzi Vert are just two big names who have been seen doing the infectious, fist-pumping dance. They weren’t in the “Mamacita” video, but it seems like the set was plenty crowded anyway.

The visual was filmed by Icy House Studios and intersperses scenes of him sitting and chilling out with his crew with clips of a Mariachi band, which fits the song’s title and lines like, “post in the kitchen, them pots and the beakers/Looking for a n—-‘s senorita.” Who knows if anyone ever asked what would happen if a crew of young dudes from Memphis crossed paths with a Mariachi band, but “Mamacita” certainly gives us an entertaining answer.