Duckwrth is focused on the future – but first he gave us a blast from the past with this “Tamagotchi” track. Today, he’s released a similarly nostalgic video for the fan favorite track from his XTRA UUGLY mixtape. In between idyllic shots of Duckwrth cruising through open road in the Mojave desert, the clip transitions into 8-Bit and pays tribute to the popular digitized pocket pet of the 90s. While the Lino Asana-directed video carries throwback vibes, the song sounds fresh for 2018.

Duckwrth works through a booming, 808-dominated soundscape. He switches his flow up, showing a mastery of the trap format, then adds bridges which display his overall songwriting acumen. In a chorus of rappers who aren’t able to differentiate themselves over 808s, “Tamagotchi” is a fun, skillful outlier. Duckwrth will be out on the open road some more this April on What’s So Not’s North American Tour. Coincidentally, Duckwrth will be playing a range of dates in the desert region where “Tamagotchi” was shot.

Duckwrth will be cramming a whopping 10 shows from yesterday up until the 21st in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the Varsity Theatre. You can purchase tickets here if you’re interested and view the dates in full here.