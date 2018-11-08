Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kyle has dropped off the video for his “Babies” track, further solidifying him as one of hip-hop’s most vibrant young voices. The latest visual from his Light Of Mine album reflects on young love, with the Ventura, California-based artist crooning lyrics like, “maybe, we’re still babies, we got time to grow.” Along with going back to school and heading an anti-bullying campaign, Kyle has been steadily growing as an artist, developing his carefree canon one feel-good record at a time. The track’s sunny sonics and upbeat pacing give him and Canadian singer Alessia Cara ample space to earnestly plead for the power of love.

The playful video shows him and his love interest watching TV as Kyle and Alessia do their thing on the “Heartbreak Hotline.” Video director Christo helmed the video’s conception, which is marked by its cartoonish elements like a giant remote and colorful, illustrated backdrops that seem right out of a Nickelodeon children’s special. Meanwhile, the two performers discuss serious business, as Alessia’s admission that, “this ain’t easy 1-2-3’s, no one taught me how to love you” exemplifies. The record serves to encapsulate the rush of emotions many feel during their first love, and the creative video speaks well for Kyle’s artistic ingenuity, which is on display throughout his Light Speed tour.