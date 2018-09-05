Amine Gets Clean For His North American Tour In His ‘Reel It In’ Video

09.05.18 58 mins ago

Amine is having the time of his life – and he’s showing off just how good of a time it is in the video for his “Reel It In” single. The thumping single is from his OnePointFive “EpLpMixtapeAlbum,” which he delivered as a surprise drop two weeks ago. The colossal 808 on “Reel It In” reverberates through most of Amine’s latest project, which is ripe for two-steppin’ and ass-shakin’. Fitting that dancing is exactly what the models are doing in the fun video that he co-directed with Jack Begert.

Part of the video is set at a car wash, which shows many scantily clad workers tending to the cars. They’re dancing, doing splits on the hood of vehicles, and even licking a steering wheel like one woman did – before she was humorously accosted by an outspoken manager who brought levity to the scantily-clad-women-as-prop video trope.

Hopefully, Amine managed to get a tour bus cleaned up on the set of “Reel It In,” because he’s hitting the road for a North American TourPointFive tour starting this November in Denver. The 24-city tour will see the Republic Records artists performing favorites from OnePointFive as well as his Good For You album for his diehard fans.

