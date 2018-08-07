The hip-hop world is still abuzz about Travis Scott’s long-awaited Astroworld. The 17-track album is a sonic circus, true to the album cover and title – and so is the first visual for the album. Today, Travis Scott dropped the video for “Stop Trying To Be God” that he directed along with Dave Meyers. The 4-minute visual takes us along with Travis as the shepherd amidst sheep, walking down what may be a block in his native Houston. The camera is then focused on a giant hole in the sky that appears to be the sun – and turns into lunar energy as the day literally flips. The rest of the visual is a continuous sequence of religious imagery. The slick camera work catches Travis get set aflame, baptize dozens in a pool, and rap in front of the son while women dance on clouds – he’s not god though.