Where I’m From: JAY Z Barclays Center Documentary

In this short documentary, JAY Z’s Life+Times takes an unprecedented behind the scenes look at the creation of JAY Z’s Barclays Center opening concerts.
A short documentary on Jay-Z is released on his 43rd birthday.
that hat needs to go on sale ASAP
RealTalkNY should feature this video
BROOKLYN STAND THE FUCK UP !!!!!!!! man half these rappers talk , you look at something like that and realize how much of a different league j is to lil wayne and all them so called hot rappers of the moment . Shout to FORT GREENE , the HILLS , the STUY , the Whole boro !
well, he’s 43 years old… he should definitely be on another level than Lil Wayne and a lot of these younger rappers of the moment. Not a diss, just real shit. Go back and look at what Jay was doing at 30 years old… Let the young guys do what they do and we’ll watch them develop over time….
TRU STORY JAY DAT BULL
what instrumental is on 12:45
lol to *on blast* A LOT of these lil rappers arent going to be anywhere near jay even in 10 years trust, look at a lot of the other dudes that came up the same time he did, where the fuck are they at now? in jail or bankrupt or cracked out or just irrelevant. Jay is just doing all the right moves constantly.
Nothing but respect.
GET EM JAY!!!!YEA NIGGA………