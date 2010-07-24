Who Has Dropped The Best Album Of 2010 So Far?

07.24.10

As of July 23rd 2010, who has dropped the best rap album of the year in your opinion?

Also some previous poll results:
You all awarded Fabolous as having the best rap album for 2009 over Jay-Z’s, “Blueprint 3.”
48% of you thought Drake was going to sell over 500k in his first week.(17% over a milli)

