Who Has Dropped The Best Album Of 2010 So Far?

As of July 23rd 2010, who has dropped the best rap album of the year in your opinion?
Also some previous poll results:
You all awarded Fabolous as having the best rap album for 2009 over Jay-Z’s, “Blueprint 3.”
48% of you thought Drake was going to sell over 500k in his first week.(17% over a milli)
Drake Thank Me Later…cuz you will thank him later!!!!
Em will win the GRammy folks. Beside they dont get grammys to cops,mixed rappers,ati white rapper or a wanna be rapper without DRE. 50 Cent black majic will go platinum.
LMAOO thank me later best album??? he had like 6-7 features for his first album… ill say either em or ross
EMINEM had the best album Shady/Aftermath !!!
Are u fuccin kiddin me!!!!……Distant Relatives!
and on anther note: somebody plz tell me what the fuc we thankin drake for??? Plz tell me dat
for makin music?or maybe embracing us with his lyrical genius? Like slaughterhouse nvr existed. All hype. Album was decent don’t get me wrong but his light skin ass gotta eran his keep. Not just from the celebs, fuc them, the ppl which is us. Cuz he HAS to keep up his hype for the REST of his career or he could catch dat sophmore jinx. I mean shit we already know what he about now. He better come wit tho!!!!
hmmm…… heard snippets and tracks from all bought one. em’s album was lyrically fine tuned but musically… as in the creativity and work put in craftin the tracks and the album felt lackadaisical, i see ross lyrically taking baby steps to become a well respected rapper but the album is doesnt have much feeling to it. drake had some really nice tracks on his album but the singing thing threw me off completely. the nas and damian marley album felt… well done but at certain parts of it i dont feel they meshed well as artists.. nas was too aggressive on damn near ever cut… theres no depth in his rhymes when he speaks… he lack eloquence… seems like a pig headed kid from pre school
Em will win this debate, but I heard Big Boi had a dope album.
drake..
DISTANT RELATIVES!! NUFF SAID!
LOL judjing by the results from the previous polls the winner of this poll is gonna be some bullshit
Big Boi Sir Lucious Leftfoot is the best rap album out right now. Surprised about two things: No Currency Pilot Talk (WTF!) and Em is leading in votes. Recovery sold/ is selling A LOT! But are we really gonna say it’s the best rap album music wise? Joint is average imo.
The Roots-How I Got Over.
if drake wins hip hop is dead lol
1. Eminem – Recovery
2. Rick Ross – Teflon Don
3. Drake – Thank Me Later
CAN SOMBODY TELL ME WATS WRONG WIT DRAKE MUSIC SINCE NOBODY DNT GIVE EM ANY PROPS….. CURIOS ??
curren$y pilot talk, and kush n oj a mixtape is better than most dese albums that came out in 2010 so far lol
and dat nigga drake owe me 10$ i fee like i bought a bad bag of weed wit parsley in it lol
The Roots HIGO , the question is BEST not best marketing campaign !!
nas…………..
if its strictly hiphop album we talkin about, its a toss between Eminem and The Roots…..i lean towrads Em just because of his ability to take the core fundamental of hiphop, Lyricism, into the mainstream.
If we are talking about the best , umm, shall i say, “urban” album, whatever that means, then its def Nas and Damian Marley
fuck drake
to niggas sayin the roots…that shit was boring as hell….id give it to recovery or pilot talk which i believe is the best put together album
No way was Loso’s Way > BP3 last yr. Only album up there or > BP3 was Cuban Linx II. Maybe even Deeper Than Rap bc Ro$$ overcame 50 lyrically without taking a break. This yr so far the best album is Drake’s. Em sold wild records but you don’t hear his shit bumpin’ thru cars or clubs….realtalk who knows or be spitting his lyrics off Recovery. Keep it 100. Teflon Don is hard but at the end of the day it was a few mixtape songs on there. Drake got leftovers (9 Am in Dallas, You Know, You Know, etc) that are dope, he just chose wrong singles, shoulda been dropped Fancy & Show Me A Good Time and he’d had that milli in the 1st wk
Em album was hot lyrically, but wasnt feelin the production. Drake album was hott, regardless of the features. Same with Ross. But distant relatives killed them all in my opinion. Big Boi has a couple bangers.
^did you listen to Big Boi’s whole album. That shit is bonkers front to back.
rick ross.
niggas talkin bout drake having alot of features have you checked officer rickys album, has features on every song cept one.
Yo….niggas is sleepin on that Distant Relatives shit. Nas & Damian did they thing. That one song Patience murks everybody else entire albums.
wats wrong wit u niggas, if a song is featuring someone that makes the song wack? the song don’t count it don’t exist or something. if the shit is hot, then the shit is hot, next yall gonna bitch cuz niggas have madd producers and not just 1. money talks
@rtny the question should be best album/mixtape of the yr.
fab, cam n vado, jeezy mixtapes were harder than any “album” I’ve heard all yr hands down.
The Adventures of Bobby Ray easily. How could you not even have him on the list? Especially when Drake and Ross are on………….
Did RTNY followers really vote Loso’s Way as the best album of ’09? My god that is sad.
eminem and big boi album>drake
Recovery…easily!
Curren$y-Pilot Talk >>>>>> Drake-Thank Me Later
PILOT TALK, CASE CLOSED!!!!!!
I didn’t like any of them shits…but I got them jail breaked on my iTouch lol.
the album I listen to the most would be a tie between Teflon and TML, but I’ve listened like 10-12 times since they came out.
01. DRAKE
02. NAS & DAMIEN MARLEY
03. EMINEM
04. RICK ROSS
05. B.O.B.
NAS & DAMIEN MARLEY’S ALBUM IS SLEPT ON!
DESERVES TO GO PLATINUM, REAL TALK!
these are mainstream album. I was HUG and i mean HUUUUGE Eminem fan back in the days but now he disappoint me im just not feeling his music as much anymore and c’mon ross best album? Dude who keep thinking he some kind of a drug lord in his own little fantasy psshh yeah right. Thank me later no lie was good album to lay back and just chill but i don’t think it’s qualified as an hip hop album its something else some new genre. Big Boi’s album was ok can’t like Outcast are one of the best cats from the south to ever do it, and my vote goes to Nas & Damian Marley.
C’mon this is bullshit
where is the roots, curren$y and more more shit that came out in 2010
fuck this BS
1.NAS & DAMIEN MARLEY’
2.Big Boi
3.Drake
4.Em
5.
7.
8.
9.
10……….
9999.
10000. Rick Ross
lol
Sade-Soldier of Love.
eminem is overrated like crazy
someone explain what’s so great about recovery ? it’s def nothing we haven’t heard before.
Drake & Ross’ albums are far more enyoable
fuck an album of the year BEST MIXTAPE OF 2010 GOES TO WIZ KHALIFA KUSH & ORANGE JUICE BITCH!!!! OKAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!!!!
The Roots aren’t even on there. WTF?
WHAT BOUT B.O.B’S ALBUM
and where b.o.bs album , and ross should be on there only full lps pleases not a ep
Nas and Damien
@atl fab loso way was a fucking problem bitch u dont kno shit bout hip hop
@ chicagorilla there is no competition 2 was the best mixtape by far lol u carzy wiz can go somewhere lol
and best album this year would have to go to nas and damien marley or em
There is NOTHING better than Distant Relatives. You are an idiot if you think so.
werd there is no competition 2 is the best mixtape so far…..recovery was pretty uhhh boring yet it went platinum in two weeks….distant relatives was pretty dope too….big boi is a legend
I would have to say The Roots album and Distant Relatives are the best albums thus far. Love Currensy album as well. Drake? I don’t listen to pop music and as far as Em, if you have one of his albums, you have em all.