Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back on 4/20, Wiz Khalifa released his newest project Fly Times, Vol. 1 The Good Fly Young. It was the eighteenth mixtape of the rapper’s long and prolific career. In addition to the mountain of free tapes, Khalifa has also released six studio albums, one compilation, and two collaborative projects. And even with all this to his name, the Pittsburgh native is showing no signs of slowing down. The now 31-year-old continues to both appeal to his core audience with projects like February’s 2009 — a joint album with longtime collaborator and fellow stoner rap extraordinaire Currensy — and embrace Hip Hop’s newer voices with songs like the Preme and Trippie Redd-featuring “Alright.”

On Wednesday, Khalifa premiered the music video for the song. It finds the trio enjoying a color-saturated bacchanal, including a few Khalifa staples: women, weed, and more weed. The video, which was directed by Cam Busby, is a psychedelic joy ride. Shots of Trippie Redd reclining in a lawn chair on a Los Angeles rooftop while surrounded by bikini-clad women are interspersed with shots of he and Wiz in a magenta-hued dining room entertaining a group of impatient (and also bikini-clad) dinner guests. Preme Skypes in from what looks like a field in Canada. It’s a romp.

You can watch the video above.