Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose Dressed Up As The ‘Suicide Squad’ For Their Son’s Halloween-Themed Party

Hip-Hop Editor
02.26.18

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose broke up a while ago, and while it seems both have seemingly moved on and are happy with their new relationships, they still look like they make an awesome co-parenting team. Case in point, they threw what looks to be one heck of a birthday party at Dave & Buster’s for their son Sebastian, complete with Suicide Squad dress-up and karaoke.

While the boys, Bash and Wiz, put on their best Jared Leto-as-Joker faces, Amber went with Margot Robbie’s roller derby-inspired Harley Quinn. Bash also entertained his assembled friends and family with renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rapsody,” prompting his proud mom to tag a post “I can totally see Sebastian being in a Metal band when he gets older.”

