Getty Image

Wiz Khalifa may not be making the same hits that he was back in the days of Taylor Gang running the industry, but don’t get it twisted, he’s still around and working on more diverse projects. Recently, Wiz has expressed interest in putting together an R&B project, still put out a notable release in 2018 called Rolling Papers 2, and he’s now getting ready to release a docuseries entitled Wiz Khalifa: Behind The Cam.

The series will head straight to Apple Music and will reportedly be a five-part series. The documentary will be released on April 17 and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at different moments within Wiz’s career. From the days where he was just starting out and trying to build an audience all the way to becoming one of the most well-known artists in the game, Wiz is showing it all.

The footage goes back over a decade and has interviews with some of the most important people in his career and life stemming from his mother, managers, and label mates. Since starting out as a rapper just trying to get a handful of people to listen, he’s since put out one No. 1 album and three others which each hit No. 2, gone on tour across the world, and even turned into a celebrity who warrants paparazzi around his high-profile past relationships. This should make for quite the interesting docuseries.

