It’s hard to get all nine surviving members of the Wu-Tang Clan together in one room or on one stage. But sometimes, it happens. Case in point: The legendary hip-hop collective were as present as they could be for the closing night of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Brooklyn residency, which has yielded such surprises as a visit from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. And they even performed tracks from their classic debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

This most recent performance comes soon after their remix of Teyana Taylor’s “Gonna Love Me,” and after word that Hulu is developing a Wu-Tang show, plus news that late member Ol’ Dirty Bastard is getting his own Great Man Biopic. It also comes several months after a bit of a squabble between RZA and U-God over the latter’s memoir Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang.

Still, Wu-Tang managed to put aside any tiffs and align their schedules for Jimmy Kimmel. They were all there: The RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Cappadonna, Masta Killa. Standing in for ODB was his son, Young Dirty Bastard.