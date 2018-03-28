The Woman XXXTentacion Hit In A Newly Surfaced Video Says She Was Terrified For Her Life

03.28.18

Yesterday, a disturbing video began making the rounds that shows XXXTentacion hitting a woman pretty hard on the side of the head from behind her, with the video seemingly filmed by the woman on Snapchat. This development is certainly bad timing for the rapper, since he’s currently on house arrest for charges of aggravated battery of his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. After the video surfaced, XXXTentacion’s attorney said “the video was taken completely in jest,” but now the woman in the clip has spoken out, and she’s telling a completely different story.

