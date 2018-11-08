Uproxx Studios

This post could be emotionally triggering as it covers graphic details of domestic abuse allegations.

Last month, Pitchfork received a tape of late rapper XXXTentacion talking to friends that was recorded without his knowledge. In the tape, which was covered in two parts, he admitted abuse of his ex-girlfriend, suicidal ideations, and a range of other pensive topics that offer insight into the controversial artist’s psyche. Now, Pitchfork has obtained more tapes of the rapper from 2016, when he was incarcerated at Miami-Dade County’s Metro West Detention Center for six months for violating the terms of his house arrest from home invasion and aggravated battery charges. Pitchfork obtained 59 of those calls, which reportedly took place in a two-day span.

Pitchfork reports that the jail conversations, 200+ of which the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office had taken into evidence, had a similarly disturbing tone to the previous tape. XXX was aware that these calls were being recorded, but nevertheless made a range of incriminating, disturbing comments to his friends. Along with gloating about his future in the music industry — which seemed troublingly bright at the time of his June murder — and that his infamous mugshot had gone viral, he extensively discussed abuse allegations levied against him by his ex-girlfriend.

When speaking on his ex-girlfriend that accused him of horrific abuse, Pitchfork says he told a woman that “I already got what I wanted, I already bashed her face—her face on the internet, bruh, I done made her look bad on the internet, bruh.” When audio of these comments was posted on Instagram on October 26th, 2016, he reportedly said in a subsequent call that “I’m about to go all out on her” and instructed a man to release what Pitchfork deemed a “humiliating” video of the ex to YouTube.

He also reportedly told a woman that his ex “got jumped,” and commiserated with her that, “even if I did some sh*t like that, to you or anyone around you, bruh, I know you wouldn’t go put me in f*cking jail.” The “shit like that” he’s referring to are allegations from his ex of actions like beating her with hangers, strangling her, and threatening to kill her and their unborn child — which she reportedly miscarried.

In another conversation, he warned a woman that “you do not have a restraining order on me or the many people that I know.” He demanded that she “keep my name out ya mouth, or I’ma make sure you go to jail for a very, very, very long f*cking time, and I’ma make sure that all that money you got go to sh*t.” After threatening the woman on the phone and telling her that someone needed to “beat (her) up,” he reportedly said that “I loved every second of that because you could hear the fear.”

