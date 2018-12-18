YouTube

Even after his shooting death this summer, controversial rapper XXXTentacion continues to be a success, with his posthumous album Skins making its debut on the Billboard 200 at the chart’s top spot. Skins‘ debut at No. 1 marks the second No. 1 album of his career after 2017’s ?, his sophomore release. His debut album, 17, debuted at No. 2.

Driven by the lead single “Bad!” and featuring Kanye West and Travis Barker on the attention-grabbing “One Minute,” Skins sold 132,000 album equivalent units in its first week, a figure which includes 52,000 traditional copies. The album outsold Gucci Mane’s Evil Genius by traditional copies alone, the Atlanta trap veteran debuted at No. 5 with 51,000 total copies.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s triumphant return album, Championships secured the No. 2 position after making its own debut at No. 1, while Travis Scott, Tekashi 69, Lil Baby, and Drake (respectively) rounded out the remainder of the top ten.

XXXTentacion also has a presence on this week’s new releases as well. It was revealed just ahead of the Spider-Man soundtrack’s release that he was the surprise guest on “Afraid Of The Dark” alongside Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla Sign, while his fellow troubled Floridian rapper Kodak Black paid tribute to him on the Dyin’ To Live cut, “Malcolm X.X.X.“