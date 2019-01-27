YouTube

Seven months following the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, his son Gekyume Onfroy was born. On Saturday, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth to her and X’s son, three days after the late rapper’s birthday.

X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the birth on her Instagram story. The story wrote, “Yume has officially arrived,” giving her grandson the nickname “Yume.” The origin of X’s son’s name Gekyume comes from a word that X had coined before his death.

Gekyume means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought. X chose the word specifically for his son, possibly in hopes that his son will live up to the concept. X’s girlfriend Jenesis decided to keep the name to honor X after his parting.

Following the rapper’s untimely death on June 18, 2018 there was an outpouring of both grief and controversy on social media. Shortly after the announcement of XXXTentacion’s shooting in Florida, news broke of his alleged violent abuse against his ex-girlfriend. The accusation includes physical violence against his pregnant ex, which he was secretly recorded admitting to. Other charges against him were aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. In the recording, X also admits to the stabbing of multiple people.

After his death, X’s ex-girlfriend dropped all charges she had against the late rapper, insisting she wanted to move on and grieve on her own.