XXXTentacion Appears On The New ‘Spider-Man’ Soundtrack As A Surprise Guest

Hip-Hop Editor
12.13.18

Sony Pictures

The new Spider-Man apparently loves his hip-hop. The upcoming soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was announced recently along with a tracklist that features contemporary favorites like Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and Vince Staples. It looks like there’s at least one name that didn’t make the tracklist but did make the album: Controversial, late rapper XXXTentacion, who apparently features on a song by Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla Sign called “Afraid of the Dark.”

According to XXL and Pitchfork, a source with knowledge of the surprise guest confirmed that it was the “BAD!” rapper. Originally, Lil Wayne shared an Instagram post announcing his presence on the soundtrack with a caption reading: “My song ‘Scared Of The Dark’ with @tydollasign (and a surprise special guest!) is on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Soundtrack.”

Lil Wayne had previously worked with the controversial XXXTentacion on his comeback album, Tha Carter V, on the song “Don’t Cry.” He dedicated his recent late-night performance of the track to its missing guest. XXXTentacion’s posthumous album, Skins, is also out now.

The rest of the soundtrack features appearances from other artists the titular character would listen to (although it seems unlikely he’d be super into XXXTentacion), including Aminé, Jaden Smith, Juice Wrld, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more. It releases December 14, the same day as the film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGS"Florist City Collection"Lil WayneSpider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseXXXTentacion

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP