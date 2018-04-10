YouTube

XXXtentacion is suing the woman from a recently released viral video that depicted him slapping her in the side of the head from behind, according to a report from TMZ. Shortly after the video was posted to the woman’s Instagram account, she posted her explanation for holding it back until recently. She says that she was afraid of retaliation from the rapper, who has an alleged history of abuse for which he is still yet to go on trial.

Now, XXXtentacion claims that the woman from the video privately admitted to him that she was unshaken after the instance of horseplay and that she is only coming forward now to take advantage of his precarious legal standing to extort him. According to the suit, XXX’s manager reached out to the young woman after she posted the video and her grandparents responded to ask how the rapper intended to “make everything good.”

He further alleges that the grandparents demanded $300,000 in exchange for their silence and threatened to hold a press conference to accuse the 20-year-old rapper of repeated abuse of women. He’s suing for fraud and defamation, maintaining that she is only using his reputation to get over on him. The woman has since removed both the video and her statement from her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, XXX is still awaiting two trials, one for the alleged abuse of his former girlfriend, and a separate trial with more serious ramifications for witness tampering after attempting to buy her recusal.