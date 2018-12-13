Getty Image

2019’s Yams Day show will be the biggest yet, taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on January 17. The show will feature the entire ASAP Mob, Ski Mask The Slump God and other artists who have yet to be announced. Tickets for the annual celebration of the late ASAP Mob co-founder, budding industry mover and shaker, and hilarious social media personality go on sale tomorrow, December 14. ASAP Rocky will be on his Injured Generation headlining tour in January, but will make the trip up from his January 15 Philadelphia date to pay homage to his friend who died in 2015.

ASAP Yams is the brains behind the ASAP Mob’s fusion of Houston’s artfully lethargic sonics with a cosmopolitan fashion aesthetic, as well as a passionate music fan who showed the first love to a range of acts, including Retch, Vince Staples, and more. His use of the Tumblr social media platform to catapult ASAP Rocky and the rest of the ASAP movement to mainstream visibility is a textbook example of young mavens using the internet to their advantage. In January, the hottest artists of today will salute that legacy and give fans in Brooklyn a sure-to-be raucous show.

You can purchase tickets for the show here.