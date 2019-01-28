Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

North Carolina upstart YBN Cordae debuted his latest single, “Locationships,” today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show, accompanied by an extremely on-theme video and some news about his upcoming debut solo album (he appeared alongside fellow YBN rappers Nahmir and Almighty Jay on their group mixtape, YBN The Mixtape, late last year).

The concept of the song and video should be familiar to any long time hip-hop fan, as its essentially the same basic premise as tracks like Ludacris’ “Area Codes” and “Pimpin’ All Over The World,” Jay-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and Slum Village’s “Selfish,” with Cordae listing all the paramours he maintains in different cities with clever punchlines about each, such as the Chino Hills hottie who spends her dad’s money to pay for them both on dates or the shorty whose little brother raps too, so Cordae throws him a verse.

In the video, Cordae cuddles up with each girl individually with intercut scenes of him performing on set with all the girls chatting around him. Instagram star Brother Nature makes a cameo at the end, so stick around. Meanwhile, in his interview with Zane Lowe, Cordae revealed he’d be working with Pusha T and Ty Dolla Sign on his as-yet untitled debut. Check that out below.

It’s the 21-year-old rapper’s most polished video yet after he garnered attention for his viral response to J. Cole’s “1985” entitled “Old N—s” and the more recent “Fighting Temptation” video. The response to “Old N—s” put him on plenty of radars, including J. Cole’s, resulting in a spot of the lineup of Cole’s upcoming Dreamville Festival. Keep an eye out for Cordae. He’s on his way to the top.