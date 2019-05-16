Getty Image

YG will time-travel back to 1972 to show off his acting chops in a new film named after and based on the W. Glasgow Phillips novel Tuscaloosa, according to a report from Deadline. The Compton rapper has been cast in a role as a civil rights activist and Vietnam war veteran who “tangles with the Tuscaloosa police in 1972,” in what is described as a “coming-of-age story set in the summer of 1972 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.”

The main plot of Tuscaloosa focuses on “Billy Mitchell, a disaffected son of Tuscaloosa’s white middle class who must choose a path forward as ties of family, class, race and love make competing claims on his loyalty.” In the novel, Billy falls in love with an inmate with multiple personalities at his father’s mental institution. The film will be directed and written by Philip Harder, a music video director perhaps best-known for his work with alt-rock acts like Barenaked Ladies, The Afghan Whigs, Low, and Rob Thomas.

YG, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of his new album, 4Real 4Real, after multiple delays caused by the death of Nipsey Hussle. It’ll precede his final album under his Def Jam contract, as well as one of the first albums he made without being affected by a dramatic life upheaval during its recording process.