YG Co-Signs Fellow LA Native The Game In Calling Out Tekashi’ 69’s Gang References

03.20.18 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69 engaged in a war of words with Game over the weekend, which revolved around Game’s perception that Tekashi is “false-flagging” and exploiting a gang culture as a marketing gimmick. He made several Instagram posts chastising Tekashi and calling him a “good kid” and “fake ass blood” portraying the image of a menacing gang member with songs like “Gummo” and “Billy.” Given that Game is from LA, where the Bloods gang originated, he’s taken particular exception to Tekashi’s presence in the hip-hop landscape. But he’s not alone. YG, who recently released his “Suu Whoop” record, is standing with him.

YG digitally co-signed Game’s verbal assault on Tekashi, commenting on Game’s Instagram posts with an emoji emulating the blood gang sign and noting, “THAT’S OUTT.” YG recently made waves with bars on his recent “Suu Whoop” track, rapping:

“I ain’t with the pink-haired Blood shit (suu whoop)/ I ain’t with the only-at-the-club-Bloodin’ (suu whoo-suu whoop)”

Tekashi doesn’t have pink hair, but his rainbow mane is one of his defining characteristics. Tekashi may be over the conflict, as he’s deleted his posts about Game, but he can’t say he doesn’t know where some of the biggest LA artists stand.

Around The Web

TAGSGametekashiYG

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP