YG Apologizes For His ‘Wack Ass Album Rollout’ With The Devilish ‘In The Dark’ Video

YG knows that the rollout for his new album 4Real 4Real has been all over the place, but he’s offered up a pretty decent mea culpa in the form of his latest video from the album, “In The Dark.” YG’s been dealing with his personal demons all his career, but in the new video, that concept is represented literally as he falls asleep after an apparent drinking binge and wakes up in a fiery landscape populated by devilish denizens holding a demonic dance demonstration.

“Excuse my wack ass album rollout promotions,” YG tweeted last night, “I ain’t been in the mood to do none of that shit since they took my brother! But ‘The Marathon Continues!'” The tweet was a clear reference to YG’s close friend and collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who was shot to death earlier this year in Los Angeles, prompting YG to push back his album release since he didn’t feel right promoting an album while grieving.

Of course, the demands of the field are such that he eventually did have to get the ball rolling on promoting the album, which he’s done by popping up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to translate his mariachi-influenced single, “Go Loko,” and doing an admirable impression of an elderly Nipsey Hussle on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

4Real 4Real is out now via Def Jam Recordings.