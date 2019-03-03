YG Wasn’t Thrilled When A Fan Brutally Dunked On Him In ‘NBA Live 19’

NBA Live 19 has an ever-growing list of playable characters, some of which are well outside the usual purview of pro athletes. The game is all about inclusion, too with create-able female characters added last year. And with players like Future, adding a rapper to the game’s ranks isn’t that much of a surprise.

But a musician wearing dress shoes and socks? Well, that’s pretty unique. YG has officially been added to the list of celebrities you can play as in EA’s NBA Live 19. YG’s characters keeps his signature dress shoes and socks in the game. The game’s official Twitter account tweeted a picture of YG in the game wearing his signature footwear while in a Rockets shirt.

