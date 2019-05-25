Getty Image

YG and Post Malone have beef, and apparently it’s over playoff football. Back in January, the pair of platinum-selling rappers made a simple football bet. The Los Angeles Rams were squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of NFL playoffs.

Malone, a Texas native, was rooting for the Cowboys. Compton rapper YG, on the other hand, was very much rooting for the Rams.

The two decided that whichever rapper’s team lost would have to pay the other $20,000. The Rams, of course, went on to win, earning a trip to the Super Bowl, but YG claims that he’s yet to receive payment from the Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper. On Friday, the 4Real 4Real rapper made a guest appearance on Power 106 FM’s L.A.’s Hip Hop Morning Show and put Malone on blast.

“Posty is acting cheap. I can get why he’s cheap, ‘cause he don’t even get his hair done,” YG quipped. “I’m on Posty, he owe me money. He already know, when I see him, ‘Bro where are my dollars, where’s it at?”

The lack of payment is not only about the principle of the bet, it’s also is apparently impeding YG’s other business proceedings. The Compton rapper apparently owes Meek Mill $10,000 for a separate bet on the Super Bowl. Meek correctly predicted that the New England Patriots would defeat YG’s Rams in the big game. YG, however, said he isn’t paying up until his arrangement with Malone is sorted out.

“I told Meek, ‘Hey bro, when Posty pays me, I’ll pay you, this rap game ain’t fair,” he said.

