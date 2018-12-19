Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

YG is known for menacing records about sending people beyond if need be, but he went to the pearly gates willingly in the video for “Slay,” the smooth collaboration with ATLien Quavo. YG starts out the video letting his girl know, “I see you, baby, swear to God you don’t go unnoticed,” before the beat drops and Quavo shouts out the “bad b*tches” and “savages.” The soulful DJ Mustard soundscape offered YG a departure from the gritty sound that dominated his Stay Dangerous album, while Quavo was right in his pocket with his melodic appearance, further exploring the sound from his Quavo Huncho album.

The well-curated video shows YG on the stairway to heaven, staying true to his newfound fashion sense with a see-through button up and two pairs of MJesque gloves, one white and one black. The women depicted in the video are all angels, wearing wings and dressing in the pearly white that Quavo and Migos love to rhyme about. Quavo commandeers the piano to salute the Mustard’s lush organ play, while YG enjoys the company of a couple of women – including one on a horse.

The video comes out a month before YG is set to embark on his Stay Dangerous tour. You can watch above.