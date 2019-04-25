Getty Image

It’s been a few weeks since Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store and amazingly, tributes continue to pour in from those who knew him best. While The Game remembered him through a nostalgic social media post and Snoop Dogg had a custom chain with the late, great rapper’s portrait made to honor his memory, YG, who worked with Hussle on the single “Last Time That I Checc’d,” saluted him with a gift of 33 “crip balloons” from the set of his new video, “Stop Snitchin.”

The 33 blue balloons are references to Nipsey’s 33 years of age when he died, as well as his membership in the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. Although YG claims membership in a Blood set in Compton, the two cliques are geographically far enough apart that their members rarely clash, and whenever Nipsey and YG worked together in one or the other’s neighborhood, both received major love and respect. While The Game noted that he caught flak from his own Blood associates for working with the outspoken Crip early in his career, in more recent years, Nipsey became a highly respected figure in Los Angeles, so much so that LA’s notorious street gangs called an impromptu truce in the wake of his death. YG’s own tribute is a sign that Nipsey’s impact was larger than gang ties and just how deeply he’ll be missed.