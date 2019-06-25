Getty Image

According to TMZ, one of the Los Angeles Sheriff Department deputies involved in YG’s dramatic traffic stop on Sunday will get coaching on how to better deescalate tense situations. As bystanders stopped to film the intriguing sight — as bystanders in LA often do, what with all the celebrities running around everywhere — the deputy could be seen in several videos screaming at them and creating more tension.

The deputies who stopped YG cited his “reckless driving” and performed a field sobriety test on the Compton rapper, which came out negative. He’d been driving his Lamborghini on the Sunset Strip, which generally pretty busy, even in the wee hours of the morning. The rapper was handcuffed because deputies say he was being belligerent, but he was not arrested. Ultimately, they issued him a citation for the reckless driving and let him go. The deputy who yelled at the lookie-loos will receive counseling on better resolution techniques, but will reportedly not receive formal discipline and the situation will not be investigated further.

The incident was far from the rapper’s first terse run-in with Los Angeles police. In 2017, in refused to get out of his car during another traffic stop in Burbank, saying he feared harm. YG has long been an outspoken critic of the police. In 2016, he made a big donation to families of victims of police brutality from ticket sales of his F*ck Donald Trump tour.