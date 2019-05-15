Getty Image

Yo Gotti appears to be the latest rapper to be targeted in a violent attack. On Tuesday night, after a show in Nashville, Tennessee, the rapper’s tour bus was fired upon. According to TMZ, police arrived on the scene shortly after they received a call from someone reporting that they had heard gunshots at around 11 p.m. The bus was reportedly parked outside the hotel where the “Down in the DM” rapper was staying. When law enforcement arrived, the bus was riddled with bullet holes and at least one of its tires had been blown out. Police checked the bus and discovered nobody was on it, and no one had been hit in the hail of gunfire.

The shooting comes in the wake of an alleged attempted attack on Young Thug following his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami last week. Just days before that, Migos rapper Offset was reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting at a recording studio in Atlanta.

Gotti had performed at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge on Tuesday. It remains unclear what the motive of the bus shooting may have been. No arrests have been made so far, but according to TMZ, police are continuing to investigate. This is not the first time Gotti was involved in a violent attack. In 2018, one person was shot and killed at a show in Kansas City.