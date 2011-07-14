Young Buck Faces Off Against 50 Cent’s Lawyers

#50 Cent
07.14.11 7 years ago 28 Comments

50 Cent’s lawyers are looking to reject Young Buck’s debt-payment plan filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Young Buck needs to come up with a plan to pay off money owed and he is still signed to G-Unit. If he decides to not honor his record deal he faces these consequences:

“If the debtor defaults under the recording agreement, and/or rejects the recording agreement, G-Unit would maintain a claim for damages flowing to it as a result of the debtor’s failure to perform under the recording agreement in an amount believed to be not less than $10,000,000,” 50 Cent’s lawyers said.

Full Story: WSJ

TOPICS#50 Cent
TAGS50 CENTRealTalk FeaturedYoung Buck

