Young Buck Faces Off Against 50 Cent’s Lawyers

50 Cent’s lawyers are looking to reject Young Buck’s debt-payment plan filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Young Buck needs to come up with a plan to pay off money owed and he is still signed to G-Unit. If he decides to not honor his record deal he faces these consequences:
“If the debtor defaults under the recording agreement, and/or rejects the recording agreement, G-Unit would maintain a claim for damages flowing to it as a result of the debtor’s failure to perform under the recording agreement in an amount believed to be not less than $10,000,000,” 50 Cent’s lawyers said.
Full Story: WSJ
Poor Buck. He needs to beg 50 to let him back into G-Unit or give him one of those Shawty Lo deals.
It’s fucc’d up how he’s playing with dudes life..what’s the point of keeping someone in a contract you don’t want..the only thing your doing is stopping him from eating and feeding his family.
hahahaha po assss buckk.. smh
Signing a gunit deal is signing your life away and this is proof.YMCMB already expressed interests in Buck but dude is blackballing him.SMH!
all yall crying bout 50 doing him wrong.. have u ever lent a nigga money in the bracket they talkin about??? u dont no shit buck lucky fif dont put a bullet int he nigga
just pay da mann or let’em go. why you want da nigga to kiss ya ass and beg? u just want to have sum on the man to talk about. wash ya hands and be through. the real reason he won’t let buck go CKUZZ HE KNOW BUCK NO ALOT ABOUT HOW THEY GGET DOWN AND HOW 50 GOT DOWN. THEN TO LET HIM SIGN WITH YMCMB AND HE AND WAYNE DON’T GET ALONG!!!!!! COME ON LET’Z JUST B REAL. 50 WOULD GET EXSPOSED BADLY……
some of you ninjas don’t know what you are talking about. Talking about buck signing with YMCMB he was already down with Juvenile and Cash money before he ever signed to G-unit and was sleeping on the studio floor. If you think that 50 is being hard on him go tell your current boss to go fuck themselves and see if you have a job and get a good reference for future employment.
co-sing @truth129
WELL LET SEE….BUCK WAS WITH UPT RECORDS RIDIN ROUND IN A DIRTY TOUR BUS MAKIN NUTHIN…BUCK RUNS INTO 50 CENT WHO FEELS BUCK FLOW AN TELLS HIM WHEN I GET ON HOMIE IM COMIN BACK FOR U TO PUT U ON….50 BLOWS UP A YR LATER COMES BACK AN SIGNS BUCK TO THA UNIT, BUCK BECOMES A MILLIONAIRE WITH STR8 OUTTA CASHVILLE, BUCK MAKES OVER 8 MILLION DOLLARS SIGNED TO THA UNIT. COUPLE YRS GO BY, BUCK SPENDS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ON CARS,JEWELS,TRIPS OUT THA COUNTRY STARTS FALLIN BEHIND IN HIS PAYMENTS AN GOTTA NASTY EXPENSIVE DRUG HABIT. BUCK ASKS 50 FOR $300K TO PAY BACK HIS IRS BACKTAXES, 50 AGREEES THEN BUCK STARTS TALKIN RECKLESS AT HIS SHOWS BOUT 50 AN THA UNIT CUZ 50 GOT A FEW HUNDRED MILL SO BUCK THINKS THA HE SHOULD TAKE CARE OF “ALL” HIS PROBS. NOW BUCK RUNNIN ON E’ CUZ HE SPENT ALL HIS CASH,FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY AN WANTS OUT HIS G-UNIT CONTRACT (THA SAME CONTRACT THA MADE HIM A MILLIONAIRE) AFTA BUCK HAS A FALLIN OUT WITH 50 1ST THING HE START DOING IS ASSOCIATING WITH EVERY ENEMY 50 EVER HAD MEANWHILE BUCK WOULD LIKE TO “SIT DOWN” WITH 50 AN COME TO AN AGREEMENT. DUNT BITE THA HAND THA FEEDS?
Yo this dude FLAHUSTLA broke down the whole situation real shit lol
I don’t think any of the earlier comments show that you guys understand what you just read. Young Buck is trying to file for bakruptcy, if he does that means he doesn’t have to pay what he owes cause he can’t afford to pay his creditors or 50. Bankruptcy does not allow him to bypass his recording contract, he is still obligated to live up to that. He was trying to file a notion to sidestep that obviously he can’t. Dude doesn’t record or atleast pay back what he owes, then he will end up making it worse, cause he will owe around 10 million. Alot of people try to use bankruptcy as a way to get out of paying back debts, but it won’t work here. It’s like trying to file for bankruptcy and you owe student loans, you’re not exempt and still owe student loans. He fucked his self. He needs to come with a believable pay plan, or someone needs to step up and pay it for him, if these labels are so interested! They need to hit 50 with that paper and take Buck on, but they would’ve done it already if they actually wanted to take buck and his baggage along with signing him
I know don’t feel bad for this guy at all! This Negro made millions and couldn’t save or control his spending habits now u want me to feel bad fir this guy. Smh buck u should been a yes man just like banks and Tony are, maybe Then u would’ve been paid.
Shout out to Flahustla cause he was on point with everything that he said, cause that’s exactly how I remember watching it play out, and mist if this was spoken on after the leaked convo Buck and 50 had, and even then 50 was like, stick with me, I’ll take care of you, we on tour I hot it, just let me handle it, but his ass started trying to shot on him with Game and others who didn’t end up doing shit for him. They didnt do shit when they were coming to collect his property, they used his ass
My bad typing from my IPhone so some of my words were messed up, but it’s all good, it’s crazy cause Buck is a good rapper, and couldve been doing way better if he was still grinding with the Unit
50 Cent and Jay-z some hoes man that shit aint cool but anything fly these days all the dumbasses buying the wrong albums and shit America is fucked up and fake as hell..
buck brought this on himself whether you like 50 or not how can some of u niggas cosign disloyalty? A man gotta have a code and mine is loyalty over everything I don’t feel no sympathy for buck he could starve to death for all I care.
Truth129 I feel what you sayin, but these 2 niggaz had more than a boss-employee relationship, these niggaz was homies. Buck was bangin out for these niggaz & everything, jumpin in beef for these niggaz that he had nothin to do with. Shit, I know he bit the hand that fed him and said “f*ck G-Unit”, but to pretty much fuck this dude’s life up is some super sucka shit. I could understand Fif doing it to Ja Rule because them 2 niggaz had REAL street beef. But Buck though? That’s crazy to me. Just dump the nigga off the G-Unit roster, he struggling with that alone, but don’t take EVERYTHING away from the nigga man…and I fucks wit 50, but I don’t co-sign completely fuckin a nigga life up that was truly your homie @ 1 point.
its up to the judge to make the decision. I’m sure the judge will approve the payment plan or revise it to pay back g-unit.
It will be a slow process, that alone is torture to bucks career. But slowly he’ll bounce back and get a new deal.
thats what stupid ungrateful niggas get i dont feel bad for buck
Man, Buck knew how 50 was before he crossed him. Nuff said right?
buck was a good rapper its a shame to have 50 fuck it up for us considering he fell off himself… smh
It wasnt a shame when he was taken the money and chains and going on tour and shit.. Get off 50 meat.. he doing the right thing.
50 gotta be the realest dude in the industry. Lol @ Buck. I wonder why he wouldn’t do the same thing to Game. Game was far more disrespectful than Buck?
how r u going 2 punish some1’s life, when he made himself and the boss millions? when u rolled for years together? 50’s argument is buck showed him a strange side,ok cool he betrayed u or whatever,but it is definately not worth keeping your x brother in that possesion:money makes human beings behave in a devilish way,this is to show how poor u r without money,the soul is cold,like hitler&them.50 just knows this dude will go&sell albums.this is like saying u ate the wrong bread,now i’m cut off ur hands.where is the human side off curtis jackson?this seriously that hitler behaviour.many guys here talking like they won’t call up they chic when she’s says it’s over,but u acting termonator style on the internet,crazy world,well hiphop was killed the day curtis jackson came on anyway.
my bad: i emant to say “poor u r with money”
my bad: “poor you are when you have money”
buck wont sign with ym and now 50 gave g uint south to shawty lo 50 should just let buck go do what he wants
It wasnt a shame when he was taken the money and chains and going on tour and shit.. Get off 50 meat.. he doing the right ting
^^^^ Exactly I saw the Unit in ’06 and Buck was on top of the world …..pourin bottles on bitches at the after party with Lil Scrapp Lil Jon n Co.” He WAS the hypeman and 50 gave him his own spot n a 20000 seat arena….dude was livin t… he just forgot to play his position and lost sight of who his industry friends were. Dude was on Fif’s dick now he wanna cry wolf? GTFOH….. I’m a fan of Buck as an artist but 50 wants somehin back for his investment. remember all that press talk bout G-Unit’s “I’m the clean up man” 50 poured MAJOR promo into Buck the World and YB fuct it up, simple n plain…. while he said he was gonna “save the crewz’ but insteadhe fucked it up….. and now yayo n Banks livin GOOD with careers and budgets at their disposal. “”i’m Confhhused”