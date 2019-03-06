Getty Image

Young Dolph may have lost around $500K of designer jewelry, accessories, and electronics in a recent theft at a Georgia Cracker Barrel, but it doesn’t seem like he’s letting it get to him. The rapper seemed pretty philosophical about the whole episode, recently telling TMZ during one of their trademark walking interviews at LAX that he really “don’t give a damn about that sh*t.”

Dolph was eating lunch at the Cracker Barrel when the restaurant’s employees came to tell him that his Mercedes Benz had been broken into. After breaking the window of the custom G-Wagon, the bandits made off with two chains, two pairs of Cartier sunglasses, two watches, and his Macbook, iPhone, and Air Pods, but he took the loss in stride, despite telling the police that the total value of his stolen property added up to a little less than half a million dollars.

“I’m too blessed and highly favored,” he told the roving cameraman/reporter. “It’s like, s**t like that, people like that, all of us put together, that’s what makes the world go ’round.” When he was asked if he wanted the perpetrators caught, he was again pretty zen about the whole thing, saying: “Once you do shit, you gotta be able to stand on it and whatever the consequences are behind that, you gotta be ready to deal with it. I’m straight. I’m in L.A.”

He further announced plans to buy replacement jewelry, along with a new house. He further declared that “my kids good, baby mama good, everybody good.” He said he doesn’t blame the thieves, saying: “It’s out of my hands… Do what y’all do. Stay safe.” It’s good to see that he’s able to roll with this punch because not everyone can.