Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and other would-be dictators of the world have often been likened to spoiled children. In Young Fathers’ Salomon Ligthelm-directed video for “Toy” from their new album Cocoa Sugar, that metaphor is given a literal twist.

Ligthelm came up with the video’s concept after hearing the track, telling the band, “The tone of the track is so visceral and abrasive, which I think marries the political subject matter perfectly. I honestly just really like the idea of seeing dictators behaving like spoilt little children — pissed with the world, because things aren’t going their way. Looking at the political climate of our time, I’d say truth is certainly stranger than fiction.”

The band, originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, is currently touring after Cocoa Sugar became their most successful album — both critically and commercially — to date, bringing their eclectic sounds to the US with LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs for a selection of dates before returning to Europe to finish out the summer. Check out the tour dates below.

Cocoa Sugar is out now via Ninja Tune.

5/1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One at Elsewhere (Sold Out)

5/2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (Sold Out)

5/3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Hollywood *6pm In-Store

5/4 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl++

5/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl++

5/25 — London, UK @ All Points East

5/26 — Belfast, Ireland @ BBC Biggest Weekend Festival

6/2 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Hidden Door Festival

6/8 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

6/9 — Milan, Italy @ RADAR Festival

6/15 — Mannheim, Germany @ Maikmarkt-Gelande

6/15 — St Austell, UK @ The Eden Project**

6/16 — St Austell, UK @ The Eden Project**

6/17 — Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/21 — Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane**

6/23 — Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna**

6/25 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center**

6/29 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/12 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2018

7/14 — Bilbao, Spain @ BBK 2018

8/30 — Drumlanrig Castle, Thornhill, Ireland @ Electric Fields

++with LCD Soundsystem & Yeah Yeah Yeahs

**with Massive Attack