Young Jeezy – That Ain’t It

Jeezy is everthing, officer ricky would love to be.
SO WHAT UP
WHATS HAPPENING
JEEZY BE SHITTIN ON THESE NIGGAZ -THATS RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who is his toward ?
Jeezy Go Hard .. I Been Sleepin On Dude , The Recession Is Fire.
i think hes dissin wanye and young money
Off da topic dis be old but, mane wat a sucka ass nicca.
T.I. gave you a pass, wat you was thinkin 50 waz gon let you get out of pocket, officer ricky I hope you still got ya uniform, ya cuffs and ya key, coz you goin back 2 the 9-5 at the big house nicca.
[www.youtube.com]
wow.. Jeezy is whats up.. Is he going @ cash money?
YOUNG JEEZLE BEEN GETTN PAPRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR C.T.E.
Jeezy is everthing, officer ricky would love to be.
SO WHAT UP
WHATS HAPPENING
JEEZY BE SHITTIN ON THESE NIGGAZ -THATS RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who is his toward ?
Jeezy Go Hard .. I Been Sleepin On Dude , The Recession Is Fire.
i think hes dissin wanye and young money
Off da topic dis be old but, mane wat a sucka ass nicca.
T.I. gave you a pass, wat you was thinkin 50 waz gon let you get out of pocket, officer ricky I hope you still got ya uniform, ya cuffs and ya key, coz you goin back 2 the 9-5 at the big house nicca.
[www.youtube.com]
wow.. Jeezy is whats up.. Is he going @ cash money?
YOUNG JEEZLE BEEN GETTN PAPRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR C.T.E.