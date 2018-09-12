Young Thug Has Been Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Charges

09.12.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Young Thug has found himself in trouble with the law on multiple occasions over the years, and now he’s facing the music: He turned himself in yesterday to DeKalb County, Georgia authorities after a felony warrant, dated August 30, was issued for his arrest.

Thug was booked yesterday on five counts of violating the state’s controlled substance act. According to judicial system records, the arrest stems from multiple charges filed last year on September 24, for possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana (all with intent to distribute), as well as possession of amphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax), two counts of codeine, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Thug is due in court for an arraignment on October 9. Thug was previously on the road with J. Cole, but left the tour to face the charges levied against him, missing the Denver stop of the tour on Monday night.

This isn’t the only pending legal trouble for Thug. About a month ago, Thug hosted a birthday party/release party for his compilation album Slime Language at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood, where he was arrested on a felony gun charge. He was reportedly booked at around 3 AM for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Around The Web

TAGSYOUNG THUG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP