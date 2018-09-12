Young Thug Has Been Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Charges

Getty Image

Young Thug has found himself in trouble with the law on multiple occasions over the years, and now he’s facing the music: He turned himself in yesterday to DeKalb County, Georgia authorities after a felony warrant, dated August 30, was issued for his arrest.

Thug was booked yesterday on five counts of violating the state’s controlled substance act. According to judicial system records, the arrest stems from multiple charges filed last year on September 24, for possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana (all with intent to distribute), as well as possession of amphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax), two counts of codeine, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Thug is due in court for an arraignment on October 9. Thug was previously on the road with J. Cole, but left the tour to face the charges levied against him, missing the Denver stop of the tour on Monday night.

This isn’t the only pending legal trouble for Thug. About a month ago, Thug hosted a birthday party/release party for his compilation album Slime Language at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood, where he was arrested on a felony gun charge. He was reportedly booked at around 3 AM for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.