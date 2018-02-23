Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Thug isn’t what most people would call a conventional guy: He may or may not have changed his name to Sex, he seems to take his lean through an IV, and his antics led to one of 2017’s weirdest and best music videos. Now, he’s said something else that nobody expected, and it could mean that we get no more new music from Thugger in 2018.

In a brief interview clip posted by Hypebeast, Thug speaks mostly about fashion (since it was filmed at New York Fashion Week), but at about 1:10 into the video above, he says that in support of his deaf brother, he will not release any new music this year:

“I got a deaf brother. I got a brother that can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year, so I ain’t going to put no music this year. 2019, I’m going to put out… probably HiTunes.”

HiTunes has already been forthcoming for a long time — he’s said that it’s “on the way” as far back as July 2015 — but now it looks like the wait will be extended by quite a bit. He’s already had a pretty active 2018 so far, though, as he’s hopped on tracks with A-Trak, Trouble, and Shad Da God.

