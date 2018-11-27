A Giant Snake Eats Lil Baby In Young Thug’s Surreal ‘Chanel’ Video With Gunna

11.27.18 18 mins ago

Don’t watch Young Thug‘s video for “Chanel” if you’re afraid of snakes or super fond of Lil Baby and Gunna‘s pairing, because for one thing, there is an absolutely massive snake that wraps itself around Young Thug in an eerie scene playing on his propensity for reptile imagery in his videos and album covers. For another, the snake eventually gets so large it actually eats Lil Baby, basically making an orphan of Gunna’s elastic, lyrical delivery and denying us all a follow-up to their standout joint album, Drip Harder.

But please do watch the Elliott Sellers and Sam Shea-directed video for the standout single from Young Thug’s compilation album, Slime Language if you enjoy hearing Gunna and Lil Baby’s interplay leavened with a heavy dose of Young Thug’s twisty-turny rap-crooning. There are also some stunning, Salvador Dali-esque images of trees, buildings, cars, and the like melting, distorting, and swaying along to the bouncy beat provided by Psymun, SinGrinch, and Wheezy.

As the trio reels off lists of the designer goods they would happily offer the objects of their affection, the scene shifts from a nighttime urban landscape to a tropical rainforest where Lil Baby falls victim to the cold-blooded creeper’s Anaconda-like appetite. Fortunately, what with the snake being computer generated, we’ll all probably still get Lil Baby’s next album, Street Gossip, on schedule.

Around The Web

TAGSGunnalil babySlime LanguageYOUNG THUG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP