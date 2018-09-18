Getty Image

Like all of us, Young Thug seems pretty excited about Kanye West’s upcoming Yandhi project, assuming like many rap fans that it’s Kanye’s immediate follow-up album to Ye. Thug playfully threatened the producer, tweeting that “If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again.” Kanye has yet to respond.

@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 18, 2018

The album, speculated by some to be an apology of sorts for Kanye’s rushed summertime release, was announced this week when Kanye posted a mysterious image of a MiniDisc with a cryptic “YANDHI 9.28.18” disclaimer. That date is incidentally the same one as Kanye’s planned appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he’ll presumably be debuting new music as Donald Glover and his Childish Gambino alter ego did earlier this year, or giving Lil Pump his biggest platform ever to perform their oddball collaboration “I Love It,” which was debuted at the Pornhub Awards, of all places.

Thug and Kanye have had almost polar opposite years to date, with Young Thug taking — and breaking — a vow of musical silence in honor of his hearing-impaired brother. He eventually walked back that commitment to release his Hear No Evil EP with 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, Kanye is coming off a busy run of musical releases after committing to a run of five, seven-song albums alongside Kid Cudi, Nas, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor. While the mixed results led to a lukewarm reception for at least two of the so-called “Wyoming Projects,” that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing their anticipation for whatever Yandhi turns out to be.