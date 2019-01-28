Lil Wayne Is Reportedly Suing Young Thug Over His Upcoming Album Title

Getty Image

Young Thug has been hyping up the impending release of his next album, Barter 7, but says there’s just one problem with bringing the album out. In a recent Instagram live stream, he said that Lil Wayne, whose The Carter album series is the inspiration for Thug’s own Barter 6, is suing him to prevent him from using the album title. During the stream, which you can see a screen capture of below, his girlfriend Jerrika asks him when Barter 7 is coming out in response to fan requests. Thug barely looks up from his own phone to murmur, “Lil Wayne trying to sue me for that.”

It’s no surprise. For a time, Young Thug was even more closely associated with Wayne’s Young Money through Young Money’s parent label, Cash Money, owned by Brian “Birdman” Williams. Wayne, who was locked in a longstanding legal struggle with Birdman for the rights to his label, music, and money, didn’t appreciate Thug jokingly naming his 2015 album Carter 6. Eventually, Thug renamed it Barter 6, as a reference to his Blood affiliation, while Wayne was also ultimately able to leave Cash Money Records with Young Money and finally release his own long-delayed album, Tha Carter V. Of course, while Thug’s riff on Wayne’s album titles may cause delays, he’s filling the time with a ton of other releases, including Slime Language, the compilation album from his own label, YSL, Beautiful Thugger Girls, his attempt at an country/R&B album, and Super Slimey, a collaborative tape with fellow Atlanta trap rapper Future, as well as three high-profile EPs between 2017 and 2018.