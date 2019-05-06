Getty Image

While seemingly everyone has an opinion about who won when Eminem traded diss songs with MGK last year, including their rap peers, very few have been willing to share, aside from those hardcore fans online who have strong opinions about Eminem one way or the other. However, that may soon change, if Young Thug turns out to be as much of a trendsetter in the rap discourse as he is with his music.

The Atlanta trap innovator was in the house during a recent Machine Gun Kelly DJ set, catching and sharing a clip on his Instagram story for his fans who didn’t have the benefit of attending. However, his caption turned out to be the most eye-catching part of the post, as he labeled MGK “That one guy who murdered ‘M.'” The two midwestern rappers traded barbs last year after the release of Eminem’s surprise album Kamikaze, on which he sniped MGK for perceived slights from years prior: A joking reference to Em’s daughter on Twitter, insinuating in an interview that Em used his influence to stall MGK’s album promotion, and MGK’s verse on Tech N9ne’s “No Reason (The Mosh Pit Song),” which Em felt took subliminal shots at him.

Rather than simply allowing Em to tilt at his windmills, MGK surprised hip-hop fans by retaliating with his own song, “Rap Devil,” calling out Eminem for basically being a grumpy old man. Eminem responded with his own song, “Killshot,” and while both songs were well-received by fans, a consensus winner was difficult to identify.

Young Thug obviously has his winner though, and probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s noticed that Atlanta trap rappers don’t seem to think much of Em in general. Gucci Mane also disputed Eminem’s position as “Rap God” during a recent interview, and even 2 Chainz, who appeared on one of Em’s Revival singles, called out the Detroit rapper for originally removing him from the tracklist before adding him back on the remix.